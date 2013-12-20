Sikeston man facing additional charges for alleged violation of protection order

A Sikeston man is facing charges for offenses that took place while he was an inmate in the Mississippi County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Keith Moore.

Isaac Durant Porter, 24, was charged with 10 counts of violating an order of protection, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in the county jail for each offense. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.



The investigation began last week when the jail administrator, Deputy Cory Hutcheson, learned that former inmate Isaac Porter may have violated an order of protection entered by the Scott County Circuit Court.

Porter was booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center on November 30 on a Scott County warrant for burglary and domestic assault.

Before his arrest, Sheriff Moore said Porter had been served an order of protection that prohibited him from contacting the victim in his pending case.

During the investigation, Deputy Hutcheson found that in spite of the court order, Porter tried to make 10 calls to the protected party during the three days he spent in Mississippi County. None of the calls were accepted by the intended call recipient.

"An order of protection carries the same weight as any other court order," Sheriff Moore said. "Inmates who violate a court order are subject to prosecution."

Porter is currently in the Scott County Jail, but will be returned to Mississippi County upon disposition of his Scott County charges.

