Westbound lanes clear after 4 vehicle crash on I-24 in Massac Co.

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

According to Metropolis PD and KYTC spokesperson Keith Todd, there has been a four vehicle, multi-injury crash on Interstate 24 eastbound on the Illinois side of the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County.

This was near the 37 mile marker.

According to Todd, the U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge was being used as a detour. The eastbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for a time.

He said the westbound lanes are open, and traffic has now dissipated.

The westbound I-24 message boards have returned to the standard work zone advisory only. They did alert drivers to the backed up traffic.

