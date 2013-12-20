Marion police ask for help identifying suspect in purse theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion police ask for help identifying suspect in purse theft

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a theft.

On December 19, police say a female victim had her purse stolen out of her shopping cart while at the Marion Walmart.

Police say the suspect is a white male with short-length side burns, a mustache and goatee. They say he was seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves, a sock hat and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly