Marion police ask for help identifying suspect in purse theft

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a theft.

On December 19, police say a female victim had her purse stolen out of her shopping cart while at the Marion Walmart.

Police say the suspect is a white male with short-length side burns, a mustache and goatee. They say he was seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves, a sock hat and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

