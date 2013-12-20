Christmas comes early at veteran's home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christmas comes early at veteran's home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, some people get overlooked.

Friday morning, Red Cross volunteers spread some Christmas cheer to residents at the Cape Girardeau Veteran's Home.

Veterans crowded into the activity room for freshly baked cookies, eggnog and a special gift from some local kids.

Area schools sent hand written notes from students thanking these men and women for their service.

"Well they thank us for the services we did,." said Korean War Veteran Cotton Bernard. "And I appreciate that and they always mention that. I enjoy Christmas. I enjoy the Christmas lights and the Christmas music and the joy of it every year."

Bernard said it was a fun time to celebrate his favorite holiday with his daughter by his side.

Veterans were also greeted by a therapy dog named Duchess.

