Brookport prepares in case of weekend flooding

Brookport prepares in case of weekend flooding

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Many emergency management agency coordinators are prepping for the possibility of flash flooding.

According to Massac County EMA Coordinator Joe Miller, the pumps in Brookport, Illinois have been tested in case the water rises there. We're told they're all in working order.

Miller says leaders in Paducah and McCracken County have assured him there are sandbags ready in case they're needed.

Residents are also encouraged to clear any debris from their ditches to help keep water moving through town.

