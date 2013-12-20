Salvation Army kettle campaign still short of goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salvation Army kettle campaign still short of goal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

There are just three days left of the Salvation Army's kettle campaign and we're told they're only at 55 percent of their goal.

The group hopes to raise $384,000 this year, but thanks to Winter Storm '13, donations are down significantly.

According to Captain Ronnie Amick, the group depends on the red kettle campaign to provide numerous services for the upcoming year.

Just today, 700 families stopped by the Salvation Army to receive a little holiday help.

