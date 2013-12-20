Man accused of stuffing sword down his pants - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of stuffing sword down his pants

(Source: Annie Laurie's) (Source: Annie Laurie's)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The owner of Annie Laurie Antiques in Cape Girardeau is asking for your help identifying a man she says took an item from her store.

Laurie says the man stole a Vietnam Era sword from her store.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie with a ball cap and jeans with tattoos around his neck area.

Police say he came into the store around 5:45 p.m. 

According to police, the man looked at a military type sword with a gold handle several times. He then left a few minutes later. After looking at the security video he appeared to place the sword down his pants and then walked out.

If anyone recognizes the man please call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

