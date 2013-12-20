Suspect sought in Pope Co. burglary

A likeness of one of the knives taken (Source: Pope County SO)

The sheriff of Pope County is asking for your helping finding a suspect in a burglary in his county.

Sheriff Jerry Suits says someone broke into a home in the northwest part of the county and stole several hundred dollars worth of jewelry and a knife collection.

Suits says a lot of the jewelry were heirlooms of the 80-year-old victim.

The knives were part of her husband's 400-piece collection.

Sheriff Suits is offering a reward from her personal account to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

