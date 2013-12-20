Man wanted in connected to shooting at Sikeston Eagles

DPS is looking for a man they say is responsible for a November shooting at the Eagles Club in Sikeston.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Deidrick "D.D." Reed of Charleston.

According to Sikeston DPS, shots rang out at the club November 3 during a party not associated with the eagles organization.

Two people got hurt.

Witnesses reportedly saw Reed with a gun just prior to that shooting. DPS says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Deidrick Reed is, you're asked to contact police.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.