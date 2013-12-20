Sikeston man facing felony domestic violence charges

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Sikeston man faces felony domestic violence charges.

Tim A. Mooney, 40, was was charged with the class C felony of domestic assault in the second degree. Bond has been set by the court at $5,000 cash or surety.

Mooney was taken into custody after the sheriff's office received a call to his home on Thursday, December 19.

Walter says Mooney reportedly tried to assault his wife inside the home.

His wife reported to the sheriff's office that she tried to flee into the back yard, but was reportedly caught and dragged back inside where the assault continued. She was eventually able to escape in her car.

Sheriff Walter says that domestic violence is a pattern of behavior used to establish power and control over another person through fear and intimidation, and his office will continue to make arrests in these cases.

The sheriff asks that anyone who has information regarding crimes of domestic violence, or any crime contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

