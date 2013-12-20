Former driver's license examiner convicted for sexual abuse, misconduct

A jury convicted a man Thursday afternoon on charges of criminal sexual abuse and misconduct, according to Lorinda Lamken with the State Appellate Special Prosecution Unit.

Nathan E. Hopkins was convicted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of official misconduct and one count of disorderly conduct.

Lamken said the charges stem from two separate incidents on March 25, 2010.

Hopkins was working as a drivers license examiner for the secretary of state's office in Williamson County when he allegedly touched two 16-year-old girls inappropriately. The incidents were separate with two different tests at two different times.

Lamken said a total of four girls testified against Hopkins; the two that the charges stem from and two other 16-year-old girls.

Hopkins was brought into custody Thursday night because he'd been out on bond. He's currently in the Williamson County jail.

Hopkins will be sentenced on February 14.

His last day at the secretary of state's office was March 25, 2010.

Lorinda Lamken was brought in as a special prosecutor on the case because of a conflict of interest with the Williamson County prosecutors.

