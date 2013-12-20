'I-55 Bandit' pleads guilty to bank robbery charge

The FBI is looking for a bank robbery suspect nicknamed the "I-55 Bandit."

The I-55 Bandit turned himself in on Wednesday, according to the FBI.

The I-55 Bandit turned himself in on Wednesday, according to the FBI. Dean C. Bryant, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI St. Louis Division, announced that Andrew Maberry was arrested and charged with one

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A teenage serial bank robber dubbed by the FBI as the "I-55 Bandit" has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Maberry of O'Fallon, Ill., entered the guilty plea to a bank robbery charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Friday. A sentencing date has not been set.

Federal prosecutors say Maberry robbed 10 banks in five states during a spree that began in May and ended in August. Some of the early robberies were near Interstate 55, prompting the nickname.

Maberry robbed banks in three Missouri towns, Arnold, Crystal City and Cape Girardeau. Four of the crimes occurred in Maryland, two in Bel Air and one each in Essex and Ocean City. He also robbed banks in Edwardsville, Ill., Hurricane, W.Va., and Jackson, Tenn.

