Paducah woman facing additional drug charges after missing court date

Deputies say a Paducah woman is facing additional drug charges after missing a court appearance.

According to McCracken County deputies, 34-year-old Christa Ballard was scheduled to appear in McCracken County Circuit Court for an arraignment stemming from driving under the influence, methamphetamine trafficking and a number of other drug charges.



Deputies say a warrant was issued for Ballard after she failed to appear for the arraignment.

On Thursday, detectives found Ballard at her home on Westside Drive.

Ballard was placed under arrest for the warrant.

During that time, detectives say they found a number of methamphetamine smoking pipes, a small amount of methamphetamine and syringes.

Ballard was booked into the McCracken County Jail with the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine 3rd or greater offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

