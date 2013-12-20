Paducah woman facing additional drug charges after missing court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman facing additional drug charges after missing court date

Christa Ballard (Source: McCracken Co. Jail) Christa Ballard (Source: McCracken Co. Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies say a Paducah woman is facing additional drug charges after missing a court appearance.

According to McCracken County deputies, 34-year-old Christa Ballard was scheduled to appear in McCracken County Circuit Court for an arraignment stemming from driving under the influence, methamphetamine trafficking and a number of other drug charges.

Deputies say a warrant was issued for Ballard after she failed to appear for the arraignment.

On Thursday, detectives found Ballard at her home on Westside Drive.

Ballard was placed under arrest for the warrant.

During that time, detectives say they found a number of methamphetamine smoking pipes, a small amount of methamphetamine and syringes.

Ballard was booked into the McCracken County Jail with the additional charges of possession of methamphetamine 3rd or greater offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly