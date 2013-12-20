Hotline hours extended to offer insurance help - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois hotline for people who need help signing up for new federal health insurance is extending its hours through Monday.

That's an important deadline under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

People who want their private insurance coverage to start on Jan. 1 must enroll by Monday, although enrollment continues for private coverage through March 31.

The Get Covered Illinois help desk will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday. Normal hours - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. - will resume on Tuesday. The help desk phone number is 866-311-1119.

Applications for Medicaid, the government health program for low-income residents, are accepted throughout the year.

Online:

http://getcoveredillinois.gov/

