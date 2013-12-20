Investigation continues into reports of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating reports of shots fired early Friday morning.

According to Officer Darrin Hickey, a report for shots fired in the 1700 block of Cape Meadows Circle around 2:15 a.m.

After arriving on scene, police talked with people on scene who denied hearing anything.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene and police followed them to the 500 block of N Fountain where more gunshots were heard.

Officers searched the vehicle and found no weapons.

Two of the four questioned were arrested on unrelated warrants.

No one was reported injured and there was no property damage.

Officials currently do not have anyone in custody.

Officers are investigating, but there is no motive at this time.

