Poplar Bluff charity aims to bring Christmas to more than 1,400 kids

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Roxanne Luther founded "Project Pay it Forward for Young Mothers." It's an organization that provides food, clothing and the necessities for families.

This holiday season is no different.

Luther said every Christmas they provide gifts for kids that otherwise wouldn't be opening any.
    
Every year, the number of kids has grown to this year totaling about 1,400 children.
    
Luther said the community support has been great, but right now they still need gifts for about 300 kids.
    
The deadline to help is getting near but Luther said she's learned over the years that it will all come together.

"People need a hand out," Luther said. "They don't need a hand out. They usually don't even ask me but I know they need it."

For more information on how you can help out, visit the group on Facebook at: "Project Pay it Forward for Young Moms."

Update: In just a day, the group went from needing gifts for 300 to children, down to needing them for just 60 children.

Luther said Friday she has been overwhelmed by the support. If you would like to donate, just drop off a gift at Jim and Jerry's Pub and Billiards in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

