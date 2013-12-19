President Obama grants commutations, pardons

(KFVS) -
On Thursday, December 19 President Barack Obama granted clemency to 21 people, consisting of eight commutations and 13 pardons.
The President granted commutations to the following eight individuals:
Clarence Aaron - Mobile, Ala.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; attempt to possess cocaine with intent to distribute (Southern District of Alabama)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment, five years' supervised release (Dec. 10, 1993)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
Stephanie Yvette George - Pensacola, Fla.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess cocaine base with intent to distribute (Northern District of Florida)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment, ten years' supervised release (May 5, 1997)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
Ezell Gilbert - Tampa, Fla.
- Offense: Possession with intent to deliver cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Middle District of Florida)
- Sentence: 292 months' imprisonment, five years' supervised release (Mar. 25, 1997)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to time already served
Helen R. Alexander Gray - Ty Ty, Ga.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (Middle District of Georgia)
- Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment (Oct. 8, 1996)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
Jason Hernandez - McKinney, Tex.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute and distribute crack cocaine and methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute a mixture of methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride; distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a protected property; establishing a place for manufacture and distribution of controlled substances (Eastern District of Texas)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years' supervised release; $5,000 fine (Oct. 2, 1998)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to 240 months (20 years)
Ricky Eugene Patterson - Fort Pierce, Fla.
- Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (Southern District of Florida)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10 years' supervised release (Aug. 3, 1995)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
Billy Ray Wheelock - Belton, Tex.
- Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Western District of Texas)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10 years' supervised release, $3,000 fine (Jun. 9, 1993)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
Reynolds Allen Wintersmith, Jr. - Rockford, Ill.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute crack (Northern District of Illinois)
- Sentence: Life imprisonment, five years' supervised release, $1,000 fine (Nov. 23, 1994)
- Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on April 17, 2014
The President granted pardons to the following thirteen individuals:
William Ricardo Alvarez - Marietta, Ga.
- Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin ; conspiracy to import heroin (District of Puerto Rico)
- Sentence: Time served after nine months' imprisonment, four years' supervised release (Apr. 30, 1997; amended Jul. 31, 1997)
Charlie Lee Davis, Jr. - Wetumpka, Ala.
- Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; use of a minor to distribute cocaine base (Middle District of Alabama)
- Sentence: 87 months' imprisonment, five years' supervised release (Mar. 21, 1995)
Ronald Eugene Greenwood - Crane, Mo.
- Offense: Conspiracy to violate the Clean Water Act (District of South Dakota)
- Sentence: Three years' probation, conditioned on six months' home confinement, 100 hours community service, $5,000 restitution, $1,000 fine (Nov. 18, 1996)
Little Joe Hatch, aka Joe Hatch Sr. - Lake Placid, Fla.
- Offense: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Southern District of Florida)
- Sentence: 60 months' imprisonment, four years' supervised release (May 15, 1990)
Martin Alan Hatcher. - Foley, Ala.
- Offense: Distribution and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Southern District of Alabama)
- Sentence: Five years' probation (Nov. 9, 1992)
Derek James Laliberte - Auburn, Me.
- Offense: Money laundering (District of Maine)
- Sentence: 18 months' imprisonment, 2 years' supervised release (Oct. 2, 1992; amended May 21, 1993)
Alfred J. Mack - Manassas, Va.
- Offense: Unlawful distribution of heroin (District of Columbia Superior Court)
- Sentence: 18 to 54 months' imprisonment (Apr. 5, 1982)
Robert Andrew Schindler - Goshen, Va.
- Offense: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud (District of Utah)
- Sentence: Three years' probation, four months' home confinement, $10,000 restitution (May 14, 1996)
Willie Shaw, Jr. - Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Offense: Armed bank robbery (District of South Carolina)
- Sentence: Fifteen years' imprisonment (Aug. 7, 1974)
Kimberly Lynn Stout, formerly known as Kimberly Lynn Cooley - Bassett, Va.
- Offense: Bank embezzlement; false entries in the books of a lending institution (Western District of Virginia)
- Sentence: One day imprisonment, three years' supervised release (including five months home confinement) (Nov. 9, 1993)
Bernard Anthony Sutton, Jr. - Norfolk, Va.
- Offense: Theft of personal property (Eastern District of Virginia)
- Sentence: Three years' probation, $825 restitution, $500 fine (Apr. 4, 1989)
Chris Deann Switzer - Omaha, Neb.
- Offense: Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws (methamphetamine) (District of Nebraska)
- Sentence: Four years' probation, conditioned on six months home confinement, 200 hours' community service (Jun. 25, 1996)
Miles Thomas Wilson - Williamsburg, Ohio.
- Offense: Mail fraud (Southern District of Ohio)
- Sentence: Three years' probation (Jul. 15, 1981)
