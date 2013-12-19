'Duck Dynasty' fans speak out

Elizabeth Shelton with Write Results Marketing said the company missed the mark with that response.

Supporters say Robertson has the right to voice his beliefs. Opponents suggest he's ignorant, bigoted or both.

Fans of the popular show A&E's "Duck Dynasty" are speaking out after Phil Robertson is put on a suspension.

Robertson is under fire for anti-gay remarks in the magazine "GQ." Supporters say Robertson has the right to voice his beliefs. Opponents suggest he's ignorant, bigoted or both.

Fans took to social media to post their thoughts, change their profile picture, or start support groups all in the name of Robertson.

"Everybody has different opinions on things, and I just think it's wrong to go off the air or the show or whatever for his opinions," said Renee Smith.

Smith said she doesn't miss an episode of "Duck Dynasty," and said Robertson has a right to speak his mind.

"You have to understand freedom of speech works against government, government didn't do anything in this case," said Hill.

The A&E network released a statement saying their views do not reflect the views of Phil Robertson.

"I think it could have been a better opportunity for them, to promote their brand, and say his view points represent the view of one segment of our viewing audience, but have all of these other programs that represent other view points, and I haven't seen them saying anything like that," said Shelton.

So the online posts in support of Robertson keep coming.

"There's also a school of thought that says, even bad PR is good PR," said Shelton.

Even though Shelton said she doesn't believe in it, it could all be a marketing strategy.

Smith said even with the controversy, she'll continue to watch "Duck Dynasty."

"I hope that they change their mind and let him stay," said Smith.

The president of the Gay-Straight Alliance at Southeast Missouri State said they aren't surprised this happened, but applaud A&E for their actions. They are glad the network is not tolerating discrimination.

