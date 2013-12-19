Sheriff's Dept. searching for wanted Paducah man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is looking for a Paducah man wanted on two warrants.

According to deputies, Marlon "Marty" Miniard, 36, is currently trying to elude law enforcement's efforts to find him. They say he is aware of two different warrants for his arrest. The underlying charges on the warrants are theft.

Anyone who knows Miniard's whereabouts is asked to please call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719. Callers can also call 270-448-1516 and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.