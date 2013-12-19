Paducah police ask for help identifying woman suspected of stealing cell phone

Paducah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a cell phone from a counter top at Walmart on Paducah's southside.

According to police, on Thursday, December 19 at 1:44 p.m., a Metropolis, Ill. woman told them she laid her phone on the check-out counter at Subway inside Walmart while she was paying for her food. She said she left the restaurant and forgot to pick up her phone.

When she returned a few minutes later, she said employees told her another woman had left with the phone.

Police say surveillance photographs show a young white female, wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans, pick up the phone and leave with it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters may also text their tips to "CRIMES" (274537) by entering "KyTips" followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

