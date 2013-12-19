Gov. Pat Quinn announces roof replacement project at Menard

Governor Pat Quinn announced Thursday a capital investment of more than $812,000 for a roof replacement project at the Menard Correctional Center.

"Our investment will help maintain this key Department of Corrections facility," Governor Quinn said. "The project will also employ a number of construction workers, which will help the local economy."

Approximately 40,000 square feet of roofing will be replaced on the 1920-vintage North and South Cellhouses for $812,883 by Joiner Sheet Metal & Roofing, Inc. of Greenville, the lower of two bidders. The work will involve removing shingle roofing, standing seam metal panels, gutters and downspouts. The project will be overseen by the Illinois Capital Development Board.

"This is a crucial project that will help preserve the North and South cell houses at Illinois' second largest correctional center. It will be a much-needed upgrade to the structures, which will add some safety improvements for the inmates," said State Senator David Luechtefeld (R-Okawville). "An improved environment for the prison population will translate into a safer shift for front-line corrections officers and other key staff."

The project is part of Governor Quinn's $31 billion Illinois Jobs Now! program, which will support more than 439,000 jobs over six years. Illinois Jobs Now! is the largest capital construction program in Illinois history, and is one of the largest capital construction programs in the nation.

