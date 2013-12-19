Christmas Country Church Tour features 23 historic churches

Churches across Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, and Perry counties welcome you to the Christmas Country Church Tour this Thursday and Friday.



The tour runs between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 20.



During this free tour you can see 23 historic churches.



"Part of the tour requirement is the church has to be more than 100 years old," said Bill Freeman of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.



Some of the churches on the tour are nearing their 175th anniversary.



One of the oldest includes Apple Creek Presbyterian which dates back to 1836.



Each church is decorated for Christmas. Many welcome visitors with greeters, music, and goodies. You may visit in any order. A free-will donation may be given at each church for its charity but it's absolutely free.



"It's a time when people really get to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas," said Carla Jordan of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum next to Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. "We also have a huge historic and themed Christmas Tree exhibit that folks can visit until mid-January. We love it when people come out to the tour and just say ‘Wow'!"



Churches also invite you to attend special music and worship services over the holidays and every Sunday. Churches in Friedenberg, Longtown, Daisy, Fruitland, Old Appleton, Crosstown, Brazeau, New Wells, and Pocahontas are just a sa.m.pling of some of the sites visitors will see.



"The Christmas Country Church tour is just a great way to remember that Christ is still what this season is all about," said Allison Elfrink, a 9th grader who plays the piano for First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. "We love sharing the beauty of our Church with others."

The churches included in the tour include:

Peace Lutheran Church - Friedenburg (PCR 302)

Zion Lutheran Church - Longtown (6483 S Hwy 61)

Grace Lutheran Church - Uniointown (53 Grace Lane)

St. Joseph Catholic Church - Apple Creek (St. Joseph Lane)

St. Maurus Catholic Church - Biehle (10198 Hwy B)

Trinity Lutheran Church - Friedha.m. (3700 CR 415)

New Salem Methodist - Daisy (AA, .5 miles west of Hwy B)

First Baptist Church - Oak Ridge (4154 Hwy E)

Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church - B to AA to CR 266 to 234

Caney Fork Baptist Church - off Hwy B (CR 472)

St. John's United Church of Christ - Fruitland (781 State Hwy FF)

Apple Creek Presbyterian - Pocahantus (junction of CR 530 and CR 543, .8 miles east of Pocahantus)

St. John's Lutheran Church - Pocahantus (158 Little St.)

Zion Lutheran Church - Pocahantus (264 Pocahantus Main St.)

Trinity Lutheran Church - Shawneetown (175 Shawneetown Rd.)

Immanuel Lutheran Church - New Wells (320 CR 516)

Trinity Lutheran Church - Altenburg (57 Church St.)

Immanuel Lutheran Church - Altenburg (8234 Main St.)

Concordia Lutheran Church - Frohna (10172 Hwy C)

Brazeau Presbyterian Church - Brazeau (Church Ln.)

Bethlehem Baptist Church - Crosstown (160 PCR 350)

Zion United Methodist - KK near Old Appleton (151 Zion Church Road)

Salem Lutheran Church - Farrar (299 PCR 328)

Other Church Services and Exhibits:

Lutheran Heritage Museum in Altenburg http://www.altenburgmuseum.org/

The museum is open year round with a special Christmas Tree exhibit through mid January.

The Museum is located next to The Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg at 57 Church Street.

Trinity Lutheran will hold Christmas Special Services Sunday December 22nd: Trinity Choral Society Concert at 7:00 pm

Children’s Christmas Eve Service at 6:00 p.m.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service 11:00 p.m.

Christmas Day Worship 9:00 a.m.

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian in Fruitland regrettably will not be able to participate in the tour this year.



