Harrisburg school board, superintendent decide to end contract

According to Harrisburg Schools, the school board has mutually decided along with the school superintendent to end his contract on January 1, 2014.

Harrisburg Community District No. 3 Superintendent Dennis Smith has served for 7 1/2 years, according to the school.

According to a news release, the relationship is not a result of fault or misconduct, but because the board "rapidly changed due to the individual resignations/replacements of four members over the past six months." The news release goes on to say "it would be best described as differences in direction and approach that could not be reconciled."

The board thanked Smith for his contribution over the years, and Smith thanked the community, parents, the Board of Education, administration, staff and students.

