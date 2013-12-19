Police: 1 injured after shooting at apartment in Herrin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: 1 injured after shooting at apartment in Herrin

A family member confirms the shooting happened at an apartment in the 500 block of North 23rd Street (Source: Rachel Gartner) A family member confirms the shooting happened at an apartment in the 500 block of North 23rd Street (Source: Rachel Gartner)
Neighbors say there were a number of police cars and an ambulance around the apartment (Source: Rachel Gartner) Neighbors say there were a number of police cars and an ambulance around the apartment (Source: Rachel Gartner)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Police say a shooting happened at an apartment in the 500 Block of North 23rd Street in Herrin early Thursday morning.

According to Herrin Police, it happened around 3:21 a.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Neighbors say after a report of shots fired, there were a number of police cars and an ambulance around the apartment.

A family member confirms the shooting happened in the apartment, and says the victim was shot in the arm. The family member says the injury is not considered life threatening.

Neighbors also say they saw a white vehicle at the complex about that time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-2107 or 618-942-2106

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly