Police: 1 injured after shooting at apartment in Herrin

Neighbors say there were a number of police cars and an ambulance around the apartment (Source: Rachel Gartner)

A family member confirms the shooting happened at an apartment in the 500 block of North 23rd Street (Source: Rachel Gartner)

Police say a shooting happened at an apartment in the 500 Block of North 23rd Street in Herrin early Thursday morning.

According to Herrin Police, it happened around 3:21 a.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.



Neighbors say after a report of shots fired, there were a number of police cars and an ambulance around the apartment.

A family member confirms the shooting happened in the apartment, and says the victim was shot in the arm. The family member says the injury is not considered life threatening.

Neighbors also say they saw a white vehicle at the complex about that time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-2107 or 618-942-2106



