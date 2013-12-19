Crash in Cape Girardeau causes early morning power outage

An early morning single car crash caused a power outage for north Cape Girardeau on Thursday.

According to an Ameren Missouri spokesperson, the crash knocked out power to 2,995 customers.

Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says around 5 a.m. Thursday a car ran off of Route W and hit and broke an electric pole.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Two other passengers were not injured.

Ameren Missouri will have road blocks up in the area for a large portion of Thursday to fix the broken pole.

According to Hickey, there were icy patches on Route W near the scene of the crash.



