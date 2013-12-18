Bernie Secret Santa surprises 5 families in need

A Heartland mother said she didn't know if she could afford Christmas gifts for her children, then a Secret Santa stepped in.



"I really didn't want to be on the show but you said maybe it will inspire someone else to do it so I said sure," Michael Fritts from Bernie, Mo. said.



Fritts said he knew he wanted to help out kids but wasn't sure how to go about it.



"I was watching KFVS news the other night and they had a story on layaway angels," Fritts said.



The story was about people anonymously paying off layaways. Fritts then walked into WalMart and paid for five different families.



"I wanted to make sure that children had a good Christmas," Fritts said.



To understand the full meaning of that comment, you need to know more about this 68-year-old man.



"I graduated in '68 and went two tours of Vietnam and came back and had a bad drug and alcohol problem," Fritts said.



When Fritts thought it couldn't get any worse, it did.



"I lost everything I had," Fritts said. "I walked around with the clothes on my back. All I had was the clothes on my back and my car."



But Fritts was determined to not let any of this define him. He promised himself that he would get back on his feet and when he did, he would give back to others in the same situation.



"Cause you never know when your lowest point is going to be, it could come at any time," Fritts said.



Now with no kids at home, Fritts said he's found his calling as a Secret Santa for needy kids.



"I want to do this every year," Fritts said. "If there's anybody that can do it or wants to chip in with me to help, I'm jump in and do it together."

