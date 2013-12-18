City holds public meeting on William St. corridor project

The project would affect the section that runs from Kingshighway to Main Street. On Wednesday night, citizens got their chance to hear about the plan, and to offer their own ideas.

The meeting was at the Osage Centre and is about what's being called the "William Street Corridor Conceptual Design Project." The project would affect the section that runs from Kingshighway to Main Street. On Wednesday night, citizens got their chance to hear about the plan, and to offer their own ideas.

"This was an open public meeting, so all the zones along the corridor were invited as well as the general public so we did have a lot bigger turnout tonight but it was also opened to a lot more folks," said Casey Brunke, Cape Girardeau City Engineer. "I think we received some really awesome comments tonight and we will take those and go back and see what they say and if another public meeting is warranted we will certainly have it to gather more public input."

At the moment, this is all a conceptual design only. Construction costs are not funded at this time.

