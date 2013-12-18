City holds public meeting on William St. corridor project - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City holds public meeting on William St. corridor project

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The City of Cape Girardeau held a public meeting Wednesday to talk about a new design project aimed at sprucing up one of its busiest streets. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public meeting Wednesday to talk about a new design project aimed at sprucing up one of its busiest streets.
The meeting was at the Osage Centre and is about what's being called the "William Street Corridor Conceptual Design Project." The meeting was at the Osage Centre and is about what's being called the "William Street Corridor Conceptual Design Project."
The project would affect the section that runs from Kingshighway to Main Street. On Wednesday night, citizens got their chance to hear about the plan, and to offer their own ideas. The project would affect the section that runs from Kingshighway to Main Street. On Wednesday night, citizens got their chance to hear about the plan, and to offer their own ideas.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Cape Girardeau held a public meeting Wednesday to talk about a new design project aimed at sprucing up one of its busiest streets.

The meeting was at the Osage Centre and is about what's being called the "William Street Corridor Conceptual Design Project." The project would affect the section that runs from Kingshighway to Main Street. On Wednesday night, citizens got their chance to hear about the plan, and to offer their own ideas.

"This was an open public meeting, so all the zones along the corridor were invited as well as the general public so we did have a lot bigger turnout tonight but it was also opened to a lot more folks," said Casey Brunke, Cape Girardeau City Engineer. "I think we received some really awesome comments tonight and we will take those and go back and see what they say and if another public meeting is warranted we will certainly have it to gather more public input."

At the moment, this is all a conceptual design only. Construction costs are not funded at this time.

For more information on the corridor project, you can click here to visit the City of Cape Girardeau online.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly