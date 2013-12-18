Police investigating shootings in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police responded reports of shots fired on Wednesday, December 18.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of Bloomfield and Hanover in reference to shots fired and what appeared to be a fight between several people.

When officers arrived, they talked to the people living in two homes in the area, on in the 900 block of Goodhope where a bullet went through the storm door and another in the 400 block of South Hanover where a window was broken out in the front of the house.

According to police, no one was injured but there were people inside each home.

Witnesses said two black males were arguing and each began shooting.

Police say no one has come forward with any injuries at this time.



It is still under investigation.



Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.