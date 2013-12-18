Police investigating shootings in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigating shootings in Cape Girardeau

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau Wednesday evening. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News photographer) Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau Wednesday evening. (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News photographer)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police responded reports of shots fired on Wednesday, December 18.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to the area of Bloomfield and Hanover in reference to shots fired and what appeared to be a fight between several people.

When officers arrived, they talked to the people living in two homes in the area, on in the 900 block of Goodhope where a bullet went through the storm door and another in the 400 block of South Hanover where a window was broken out in the front of the house.

According to police, no one was injured but there were people inside each home.

Witnesses said two black males were arguing and each began shooting.

Police say no one has come forward with any injuries at this time.

It is still under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly