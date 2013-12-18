FEMA: Rantoul Disaster Recovery Center to close, holidays hours - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FEMA: Rantoul Disaster Recovery Center to close, holidays hours for other areas

BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced the Rantoul Disaster Recovery Center at the Rantoul Recreation Building at 100 E. Flessner Ave. will close effective Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m.

After that date, survivors of the Nov. 17 Illinois tornadoes can still get information by calling the FEMA help line at 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Applicants who have not contacted FEMA to apply for assistance can do so online at DisasterAssistance.gov or m.fema.gov for those who use a smartphone or tablet. They can also call FEMA's help line at 800-621-3362. Survivors who use TTY can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone numbers operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Applicants should contact FEMA if they change their mailing address, phone number or e-mail address, if they receive an insurance settlement or discover additional damage.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 22, the Brookport Disaster Recovery Center at the Brookport Library and the East Peoria Disaster Recovery Center at the Festival of Lights will be closed on Sundays. The centers will continue serving their communities from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Holiday hours for the centers are 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. The centers will be closed on Christmas Day.

