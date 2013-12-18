Jonesboro students donate canned goods - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jonesboro students donate canned goods

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Students in one Heartland school is giving back for the holidays. Jonesboro Grade School students have been collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items since Thanksgiving.

On December 18, winning students from each class stood in front of all the items that were collected to get pictures taken.

After that, students loaded all 1,609 pounds of food into trucks to be delivered to the Anna Food Pantry.

The Shawnee Development Council then will distribute the food to clients that are in need in Union County.

Last month the council helped 387 families by providing them food.

A council member says that the food the students collected will be a big help providing for families in need for Christmas.

Student winners will receive a variety of prizes for their efforts from getting bonus points to having pizza parties.

