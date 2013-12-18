Lowndes teen corrals $100,000 prize - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lowndes teen corrals $100,000 prize

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Rodie Rainey (Source: Missouri Lottery) Rodie Rainey (Source: Missouri Lottery)
LOWNDES, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Lottery played a big role in a Lowndes teen's life recently.

Eighteen-year-old Rodie Rainey, a rodeo rider and student, uncovered a $100,000 prize on a ticket she purchased last week. Rainey said she "had a feeling" when passing Arab Station, Highway 51, in Zalma.

"I was on the way home, and I pulled into the gas station thinking I needed to buy a scratch-off ticket," she explained. "I was having some bad luck that day, and I had $10 left in my wallet, so I just pulled into the gas station and bought it."

Rainey bought a "Millionaire" Scratchers ticket and began uncovering prizes in the parking lot.

"All 20 numbers matched the top five," she said. "I couldn't believe it. I was in shock."

Rainey is attending Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff on an A+ Scholarship. She plans to get a degree in agriculture business management, and hopefully work on a farm someday. She currently helps on her family's farm, when she's not barrel racing for the Three Rivers Rodeo Team.

Rainey said she plays all of the Lottery games, but prefers Scratchers games.

"I play scratch-offs more, because I win off those regularly," she said.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

