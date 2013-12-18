SEMO football coach announcement - SIU basketball coach's rant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO football coach announcement - SIU basketball coach's rant

SIU head basketball coach Barry Hinson had strong comments after the team lost to Murray State Tuesday night. SIU head basketball coach Barry Hinson had strong comments after the team lost to Murray State Tuesday night.
Watch live video of the Southeast Missouri State University press conference announcing its new head football coach. KFVS12.com will stream the live video beginning at 4:30 p.m. Click here to see the live stream.

"I've got a bunch of mama's boys right now." Southern Illinois University head basketball coach Barry Hinson's comments about his players after last night's loss to Murray State have gone viral.

Georgia Lottery officials say one of the winners of the $636 million Mega Millions prize has come forward.

In the war on drugs, overall the drugs are losing. However, a new study shows the use of synthetic drugs by teens is down, but marijuana use is up. Christy Millweard explains on Heartland News at Five.

Mollie Lair traveled to East Prairie where the school instituted a ban on foods with peanuts. Learn more on Heartland News at Six.

Police in southern Illinois' Red Bud say they've concluded that a sixth-grade girl's list of schoolmates she wanted to kill posed no actual threat.

Illinois state officials have changed their minds about the kind of applications they'll accept from people who want new concealed carry permits.

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after money was stolen from a convenience store and a truck stop.

Some doctors in China deserve a hand, er, round of applause, for a very creative surgery to save a man's life - and his hand. A worker in a family workshop accidentally cut off his hand. Doctors temporarily re-attached it to the area around his ankle and calf so the rest of his arm could heal before reattaching the hand.

The animal shot and killed by a hunter last month in Wayne County was a canine, wandered the woods and showed no signs of escape from captivity. But was it a wolf?

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area says there's a new bison calf at the Elk and Bison Prairie.

