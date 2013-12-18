"Coach Tuke" named new SEMO football coach

Watch live video of the Southeast Missouri State University press conference announcing its new head football coach. KFVS12.com will stream the video live beginning at 4:30 p.m. Click here to watch the stream in a new window.Southeast will name Tom Matukewicz as its new head football coach, according to a source familiar with the athletic department.Matukewicz is a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach with the University of Toledo the past two season. Before that, he served as linebackers coach for Northern Illinois. He was the linebackers coach at Southern Illinois University from 2001-2007.

Matukewicz, the 13th head football coach in Southeast history, agreed to a four-year contract which will run through January 31, 2018. He will earn a base salary of $130,000 with additional compensation up to $57,000 per year. In addition, Matukewicz will have an opportunity to receive performance incentives as agreed upon by the Director of Athletics.

Also known as "Coach Tuke," Matukewicz has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons as a coordinator. His teams have participated in postseason play 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Matukewicz and his wife, Lenna, have two daughters, six-year-old Georgia and one-year-old Shelby.

Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt announced the university's plans to replace Samuel effective Nov. 30, 2013.

Southeast finished the 2013 season 3-9 and tied for seventh overall in the OVC. Samuel's teams were 31-60 over an eight-year period.The decision came three days after Southeast completed its 2013 season.Alnutt recently told Heartland Sports he hoped to have a new head football coach in place by the end of December.Alnutt says Samuel's former assistants are currently maintaining their duties as SEMO coaching staff.