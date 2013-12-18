"Coach Tuke" named new SEMO football coach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Coach Tuke" named new SEMO football coach

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Watch live video of the Southeast Missouri State University press conference announcing its new head football coach. KFVS12.com will stream the video live beginning at 4:30 p.m. Click here to watch the stream in a new window.

Southeast will name Tom Matukewicz as its new head football coach, according to a source familiar with the athletic department.

Matukewicz is a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach with the University of Toledo the past two season. Before that, he served as linebackers coach for Northern Illinois. He was the linebackers coach at Southern Illinois University from 2001-2007.

Matukewicz, the 13th head football coach in Southeast history, agreed to a four-year contract which will run through January 31, 2018. He will earn a base salary of $130,000 with additional compensation up to $57,000 per year. In addition, Matukewicz will have an opportunity to receive performance incentives as agreed upon by the Director of Athletics.

Also known as "Coach Tuke," Matukewicz has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons as a coordinator. His teams have participated in postseason play 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Matukewicz and his wife, Lenna, have two daughters, six-year-old Georgia and one-year-old Shelby.

Director of Athletics Mark Alnutt announced the university's plans to replace Samuel effective Nov. 30, 2013.

Southeast finished the 2013 season 3-9 and tied for seventh overall in the OVC. Samuel's teams were 31-60 over an eight-year period.

The decision came three days after Southeast completed its 2013 season.

Alnutt recently told Heartland Sports he hoped to have a new head football coach in place by the end of December.

Alnutt says Samuel's former assistants are currently maintaining their duties as SEMO coaching staff.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly