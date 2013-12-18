VIRAL: SIU basketball coach's rant

Southern Illinois University head basketball coach Barry Hinson's comments about his players after a game on Dec. 17 have gone viral.SIU lost its fourth game in a row Tuesday night to Murray State. The Salukis lost 73-65. The team shot 42 percent, committed 18 turnovers and was out-rebounded 40-29.

Hinson told ESPN.com that his only regret was calling out a player by name.

Excerpts include:After the game, Hinson went on a rant and called his players "mama's boys" and saying his wife is a better player."I've got a bunch of mama's boys right now," Hinson said."Our guards were awful," he said. "Our three starting guards had one assist and seven turnovers. They must think it's a tax credit. It's unbelievable how our starting guards played. Let's talk about our big guys, two for 11. How can you go two for 11? My wife, my wife can score more than two buckets on 11 shots. Because I know my wife will at least shot fake one time. But those guys aren't listening. They're uncoachable right now.""To me when you got a young team, it's a lot like house training a puppy dog. You know what, when the dog does something wrong, bad dog. Now, I'm not going to hit 'em. I'm not going to swat 'em, but bad dog get on the treadmill.""There was a sniper in the gym. Did you see that. We has guys falling down. I mean we had a guy snipered a half court, two guys snipered at half court. It was unbelievable. I thought Navy Seal Team 6 was out there. Guy were coming across there and just nobody around them and just fell down.""I swear I thought that one of our players said Merry Christmas. I thought it was a gift. I thought they signed a package over."Now, those comments have gone viral.The coach is making the rounds on national media Wednesday morning including ESPN.SIU Chancellor Rita Cheng released the following statement:

"SIU has in Barry Hinson a coach who cares deeply about his players and their success. I’ve seen him demonstrate this commitment repeatedly in his 20 months leading our program.

Last night, his passion for his team merged with his frustration for its performance, resulting in some unfortunate statements that I know he regrets. We always hope that all of our coaches will publicly support our teams and student athletes regardless of the score. Barry understands and agrees with this principle, and I’m confident that he will work to embody it as he continues to rebuild our team."