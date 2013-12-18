Pemiscot, New Madrid County sheriff's office looking for theft suspects

The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after money was stolen from a convenience store and a truck stop.Pemiscot County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Carmacs convenience store at the Missouri/Arkansas state line on Dec. 4 for a theft report.Deputies could see from surveillance video that a black male entered store office and took a large amount of cash and endorsed checks.Deputies also learned the suspect matched the description after two suspects took money from a truck stop in New Madrid.Anyone with information or anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the New Madrid or Pemiscot County sheriff's offices. All information will be kept confidential.