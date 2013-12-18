Heartland grabs pieces of Mega Millions jackpot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland grabs pieces of Mega Millions jackpot

(KFVS) -

Some Heartland areas saw winners grab a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot drawn Tuesday night.

In Missouri, a $5,000 winning ticket was sold at the Perryville Conoco on S Kingshighway.

Other winners in Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery, include:

  • $20,000 – Kum & Go, 870 E. U.S. Highway 60, Monett
  • $20,000 – Fast Lane, 8299 Highway 47, St. Clair
  • $5,000 – Casey's General Store, 601 S. Highway 47, Warrenton
  • $5,000 – Petro Mart, 698 Gravois Bluffs Blvd., Fenton
  • $5,000 – Casey's General Store, 413 N. Public Ave., Clever
  • $5,000 – QuikTrip, 11829 Lackland Road, St. Louis
  • $5,000 – QuikTrip, 655 S. 291 Highway, Liberty
  • $5,000 – Gerbes, 2805 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City
  • $5,000 – Casey's General Store, 604 N. Main, Republic
  • $5,000 – Cody's Eagle Stop, 185 Highway W, Marshfield
  • $5,000 – Globe Cut Rate Drugs, 1900 S. Broadway, St. Louis
  • $5,000 – Mobil On the Run, 1789 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield

The Kentucky Lottery is reporting a $1 million winning ticket and two $5,000 tickets were sold at the Louisville Kroger.

Also, a $5,000 winning ticket was sold at the Five Star Food Mart in Murray.

The $20,000 Mega Millions with Megaplier winning ticket was sold in Lexington at Exxon Food Mart.

The $5,000 Mega Millions winning tickets were sold in:

  • Bardstown at 31 E Food Mart
  • Cattlesburg at Fast Lane #13
  • Florence at Thorntons #72
  • Lancaster at Quick Stop
  • Louisville at Kroger Fuel #350
  • Louisville at Kroger L-350
  • Madisonville at Kroger L-563
  • Murray at Five Star Food Mart #6900
  • Rush at Exit 181 Trav Mart
  • Shelbyville at Cubert's Qwik Stop

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning ticket was sold for $1 million and 20 people won $5,000 in the Land of Lincoln.

