Heartland towns make list of cheapest place to live

Several towns in the Heartland have made the list of least expensive places to live in the United States.



According to Wall Street Cheat Sheet, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri came in tied at number five on the list.

Also making the cut was Jonesboro, Arkansas in at number four and Danville, Illinois is number 6.

Morristown, Tennessee took the number 7 spot and Jefferson City, Mo. was number eight.



Click here to check out the full list.



Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

