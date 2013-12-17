East Cape leaders approve business, liquor licenses

In a pretty heated Tuesday evening meeting, the Village board approve both business and liquor licenses for the Tiki Hut, The Pony, Lone Star Dance Hall and Saloon and Pit Stop Pizza.



The Pit Stop Pizza license will be voided if not opened by January 21.



Members of the board expressed concerns raised by residents over the late hours of operation, the loud music and just even having a gentleman's club in the city.



In the end, all the licenses were approved through December 31 of next year.

