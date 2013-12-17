1 injured in rollover crash at intersection of Hansen Rd., Perki - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in rollover crash at intersection of Hansen Rd., Perkins Creek Dr.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the intersection of Hansen Road and Perkins Creek Drive on December 17 around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a 2009 Toyota Yaris registered to Jessica Canter of Paducah sitting on the north shoulder of Hansen Rd. on its roof.

They say Canter was going east on Hansen Rd. when a Buick Lucerne, being driven by Ralph Buckley of Dyersburg, Tenn., going north of Perkins Creek Dr. hit the rear passenger side of her vehicle.

Canter was taken to the hospital by ambulance for unknown non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's department said Concord volunteer firefighters helped with traffic control at the scene.

