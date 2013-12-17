One month later: Brookport

The night of the tornado, Ricky said he and his wife were flung from their house and dropped 60 feet away.

The national weather service classified the twister as an EF3. The tornado killed three people, and damaged many homes in the area.

It's been one month since that deadly tornado tore through Brookport, and Tuesday, the town's still recovering.

"It ain't sunk in real good yet, but it ain't look nothing like our home," said Ricky Dean.

The steps that once led him to his from door now lead to nowhere.

"I had a building behind it. I had a garage over here and I had a horse barn out there where that pile is at. And that's what's left of our home," he said.

The night of the tornado, Ricky said he and his wife were flung from their house and dropped 60 feet away.

He fractured his back and his wife suffered from scratches and bruises but it's made cleanup even more difficult, but he said there isn't enough help.

"These folks can't build until all of this is gone," said Ben Belvin, a volunteer.

Belvin and members from his church have been in Brook port since day one.

Although he said there has been a lot of progress over the last month, getting others to volunteer has become harder by the day. And like Belvin, folks are starting to notice.

"Do you see anybody out here helping?"

Ricky and his wife now call this camper home. It sits just feet from where his house once stood.

While he said he's had it a lot better than some homeless folks he knows, the last month has been the hardest.

"I'd rather have my house back," he said.

