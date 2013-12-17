Police look for suspect in Carbondale shooting

Police looking for suspect in Carbondale shooting December 17.



Police were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Gum Street. They say they learned the victim and the suspect, who are acquaintances, began arguing over money. During the argument, the suspect began firing a weapon at the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound.



Police say the victim was treated and released by a Carbondale hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran from the scene and was not found. The investigation is ongoing.



A man tells Heartland News his nephew was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon after someone started shooting through the door of his apartment.

He says the suspect fired several times through the door and bullets were ricocheting around the inside of his apartment.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.



