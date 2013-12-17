Police look for suspect in Carbondale shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police look for suspect in Carbondale shooting

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police looking for suspect in Carbondale shooting December 17.

Police were called at 3:40 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Gum Street. They say they learned the victim and the suspect, who are acquaintances, began arguing over money. During the argument, the suspect began firing a weapon at the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was treated and released by a Carbondale hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran from the scene and was not found. The investigation is ongoing.

A man tells Heartland News his nephew was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon after someone started shooting through the door of his apartment.
He says the suspect fired several times through the door and bullets were ricocheting around the inside of his apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly