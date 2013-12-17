Sikeston man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested a man in connection with a robbery of a convenience store.

Collin Lester Mosley, 24, of Sikeston, was charged with a class B felony of robbery second degree. He was given a cash only bond of $25,000.

On December 16 around 2:15 a.m., DPS officers responded to Break Time convenience store, located at 1302 South Main in Sikeston. When they arrived they talked to the store clerk. He said he was working in the business just after 2 a.m. when the suspect entered the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a scarf over a portion of his face.

The man ordered the clerk to the register and demanded the money. DPS said the clerk opened the register as instructed and the suspect stole the money. The suspect then took two packs of cigarettes and ran from the business heading south.



DPS officers identified the suspect and searched for him for the last day and a half. Around noon on Tuesday, officers say they got information that the suspect may have returned to his home in Sikeston. Several DPS officers circled the home and soon had the man in custody.

Today the New Madrid County Prosecutor's office charged the man, Collin Lester Mosley, for his alleged robbery of the convenience store.



Mosley remains in custody at the New Madrid County Jail awaiting his arraignment.

