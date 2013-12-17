2 arrested after Sikeston store burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after Sikeston store burglary

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Paul W. Williamson (Source: Sikeston DPS) Paul W. Williamson (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Joe N. Williamson (Source: Sikeston DPS) Joe N. Williamson (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested two people in connection with a burglary at JC Penny's.

Joe Nathan Williamson, 45, of Sikeston, and Paul Wayne Williamson, 41, of Sikeston, were charged with burglary second degree and felony stealing.

According to DPS, on December 16 around 12:50 a.m., they responded to a burglary alarm at JC Penny's on 1213 South Main. When they arrived, they found the west glass door shattered and a jewelry case busted. They say more than $1,450 worth of miscellaneous jewelry items were stolen.

With the help of surveillance cameras, DPS officers were able to get a possible suspect vehicle description and a possible suspect description. Information was passed on to remaining officers and a search for the suspect vehicle began. A little over an hour later, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Branum Street near Murray Lane.

This vehicle was stopped and officers say they found stolen merchandise from the JC Penny burglary on the suspects.

Both the driver and a passenger were arrested for the burglary of the business. About a third of the property was recovered. Police are still trying to recover the rest of the stolen property.

New Madrid County Prosecutor charged both arrestees Monday with the crime.

They were both given a $25,000 cash only bond and currently remain in custody at the New Madrid County Jail.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly