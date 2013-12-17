2 arrested after Sikeston store burglary

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety arrested two people in connection with a burglary at JC Penny's.

Joe Nathan Williamson, 45, of Sikeston, and Paul Wayne Williamson, 41, of Sikeston, were charged with burglary second degree and felony stealing.

According to DPS, on December 16 around 12:50 a.m., they responded to a burglary alarm at JC Penny's on 1213 South Main. When they arrived, they found the west glass door shattered and a jewelry case busted. They say more than $1,450 worth of miscellaneous jewelry items were stolen.



With the help of surveillance cameras, DPS officers were able to get a possible suspect vehicle description and a possible suspect description. Information was passed on to remaining officers and a search for the suspect vehicle began. A little over an hour later, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on Branum Street near Murray Lane.

This vehicle was stopped and officers say they found stolen merchandise from the JC Penny burglary on the suspects.

Both the driver and a passenger were arrested for the burglary of the business. About a third of the property was recovered. Police are still trying to recover the rest of the stolen property.

New Madrid County Prosecutor charged both arrestees Monday with the crime.

They were both given a $25,000 cash only bond and currently remain in custody at the New Madrid County Jail.

