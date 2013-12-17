Fundraising chair person pleads guilty to forgery

A fundraising group's chair person pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery after she was accused of stealing money from the fundraising group.Lori A. Littrell, 52, of Farmington is accused of taking more than $7,000 from "Helping Hands."According to a probable cause statement, previous board members of the group told the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office that money had been wrongfully taken from the group's checking account by Littrell, a chair person of the group. They say on June 14, 2013 they met with Littrell to discuss the matter and it was determined that several of the group's checks had been forged and cashed for cash by Littrell. They said three organizations were not paid with the group's fund money and Littrell could not account for that. The amounts for those three groups included: $604.94 for Crossroads First Church of God, $467.50 for Young Faith in Christ, and $467.50 for a soccer team.On July 9, Littrell was interviewed by an investigator with the St. Francis County Prosecuting Attorney's office. During the interview, the investigator said she admitted that she and she alone was responsible for taking the fund money and using it for her own person use. She told him she would take out some of the fund money after a fundraising event and then deposit the rest in the group's account. She said she spent the money that was meant to be given to the three organizations.According to the investigator, Littrell could not explain the issue with the checks that were made out to her and to cash. She indicated that she must have used that money also. Littrell said the she had signed one of the board member's signatures on at least two of the checks.The board member said that out of the 27 checks, she had only signed one. After a review of the bank statements, a total of $7,521.70 had been taken and was unaccountable.Littrell told the investigator she had been going through many personal hardships, and was suffering with a mental condition that alters her behavior when medicine is not taken. She also said she had never been in trouble before and was sorry for the incident.