Breast Cancer Comes Early

"I knew I had to get better because of the children," says Beverly Ivie. She was just getting use to motherhood, when at 35-years-old Beverly was diagnosed with breast cancer. "I was young. I still feel young. It's been 3 years ago. I always though it could never happen that young and that's still my thought now.

At 35, she wasn't even due for a mammogram for another five years. "You're scared of dying. You think 'what will happen to my children?' You wonder about treatment, how your husband will deal with it. It's unbelievable the emotions you go through," says Ivie.

She found her lump while pregnant with her second child. But what saved her life was having it checked out immediately. A move she says could save many other women. "Just be aware of your own body and let someone know. The signs of breast cancer aren't the same for everybody," says Ivie.

Now, after surgery, she's cancer free and building the kind of life with her kids and family that she wasn't about to let breast cancer take away. "Remember if it happens life goes on afterwards. I had a baby afterwards. Life does continue and brighten up and get better," says Ivie

