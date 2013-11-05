A Place to Call Home: Ariahna and Andrew’s story

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Siblings typically have a special bond. It's something that can't be broken, even when they are separated.
That happened to a local brother and sister who found themselves in the foster system. They never want to be a part again.
Ariahna and Andrew are ready for that forever family.
They don't want to lose each other, so they hope someone out there will open their hearts and give this pair a place to call home.
Ariahna just turned 13. She is in the 7th grade.
"I like school," said Ariahna.
She goes by "Ari" for short. She especially likes math, science, and choir. She likes sports too.
"I like basketball and softball."
Her little brother, Andrew, is 11 and is in the 6th grade this year.
He likes school too, and is a science and social studies kind of guy.
"I also like basketball and baseball," said Andrew.
Andrew is also an artist. He had a lot of fun showing us his latest creations.
"I can draw motorcycles, a dog, race cars, and a robot," said Andrew.
Ari is a typical teen girl. She loves music, especially the boy band "One Direction."
Andrew loves legos, bike rides, and a good book.
"I love to read," said Andrew. "When I get done with my homework, I like to draw or read."
"I like to sing and draw and talk to friends, go outside and go for walks," said Ari.
She mentioned singing. Her foster mother told us how much Ari's voice has blessed her and others.
Ari loves singing Carrie Underwood's song "Temporary Home."
"It's about a little boy who is in foster care just like us," said Ari.
Ari and Andrew are in yet another temporary home, but they want something permanent.
They also want to stay together.
At one point they were separated.
"It'd been a year and a half," said Andrew.
They don't want to go through that again, and hope the perfect family for them is out there.
"Someone who loves me and will take me hunting," said Andrew.
"I've always wanted a dad to take me hunting for deer and stuff, I like to hunt deer," said Ari.
Ari and Andrew love the outdoors, and can't wait to find A Place to Call Home.
For more information about Ariahna and Andrew, and other kids like them you can call (800) 554-2222.
