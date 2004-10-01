Accident tests response of downsized fire department - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo, IL

Accident tests response of downsized fire department

By: Amy Jacquin

CAIRO, Illinois - A head-on crash sends two people to the hospital Friday morning. It happened on the approach to the Highway 60/62 bridge crossing the Mississippi River south of Cairo.

The emergency call sounded at the Cairo Fire Department, which was recently downsized by the city. We asked if those lay-offs affected their response.

"If we could have had that second man on duty, it certainly would have been a great asset to us," answers Chief Brandon Manker.

One Cairo fire fighter was on scene by himself for the first four or five minutes, until the other "paid-on-call" fire fighters arrived. Recent layoffs mean Cairo now has just three full-time fire fighters, and only one is on duty at a time.

"Right now, the thing that is most detrimental to us is when we need that immediate manpower," the chief explains.

But Manker says it could have been worse. The city was ready to ditch all the fire fighters except him! But an agreement proposed by the fire fighters saved several jobs. It limits the hours they can work, thereby saving the city about $150,000 a year in overtime pay.

"We're compensating," Manker admitted. "It's something we've dealt with before. We've always improvised, adapted, and overcame."

So if the fire fighters came up with their current agreement, why may you see a picketer in front of the station? A man known at the "Street Preacher" is simply a supporter, not a fire fighter, and is outspoken against the city for wanting to downsize safety departments.

"Fortunately today worked out good," Manker said about the morning accident. "We had immediate paid-on-call response. Five paid-on-call fire fighters were here within five to 10 minutes."

Chief Manker just hopes the city never discovers what happens if the on-call fire fighters are not able to respond.

