A Place to Call Home: Jarod’s story

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Many of us dream about a vacation, or perhaps that next promotion.
Hundreds of Heartland kids only really dream about one thing, finding a family.
Thirteen-year-old Jarod is one of them.
He loves just about everything about the outdoors.
"I like fishing, camping, and I like hiking," said Jarod.
Jarod currently lives in a children's home in southeast Missouri.
"I've been in foster care for four years," said Jarod.
He says it's been tough.
When Crystal Britt asked him what he was looking for he said, "To find a home."
He is ready for a family.
Crystal Britt asked Jarod what the most important thing about a family would be.
"That they care for each other," said Jarod.
He is funny, and adventurous too...considering what he'd like to try.
"I'd like to try bungee jumping," said Jarod.
If that's too much for you, don't worry he also likes video games and sports.
"I like soccer and football."
The 7th grader is starting to think about the future.
He wants to go to college, and says his dream job would be to become a scientist.
Heartland News will be featuring stories about kids like Jarod every month on KFVS 12.
To learn more, you can call (800) 554-2222.
Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.