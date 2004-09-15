Whether you do or don't go to the doctor, all women need to know why it's so important to get an annual exam. I

Helen can sit back and relax now, but just last year her life was much different. "I had heavy bleeding and severe abdominal pain," Helen says. "As I told my doctor it was worse than child labor." Helen went to the doctor; three opinions and a few hospitals later she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "I was just worrying how bad and how long, that's what I was thinking," she says.

Helen, who had not been to the doctor in years, immediately became part of a research project at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She had radiation and high powered radiation implants. Luckily, the cancer was caught early. "It hadn't spread," she says. "The doctor said I was one of the lucky ones because it stayed right where it was diagnosed, it never spread."

Helen's treatment ended last September. A year later, her life is back to normal. She enjoys going to the SEMO District Fair, to check out the animals she loves and to spend time with her husband who has a stand there. Now Helen's cancer free and has invaluable advice for women. "Women need to start having pap smears and blood tests to make sure they don't have it," she says.