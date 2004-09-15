Cervical Cancer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Health

Cervical Cancer

Cervical Cancer
By: Wendy Ray

Whether you do or don't go to the doctor, all women need to know why it's so important to get an annual exam. It's a lesson Helen Johnson learned the hard way. After skipping check-ups for more than 20 years, Helen was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year. Helen considers herself lucky because doctors caught it in time. Now she wants to tell her story in hopes of saving someone else's life.

Helen can sit back and relax now, but just last year her life was much different. "I had heavy bleeding and severe abdominal pain," Helen says. "As I told my doctor it was worse than child labor." Helen went to the doctor; three opinions and a few hospitals later she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. "I was just worrying how bad and how long, that's what I was thinking," she says.

Helen, who had not been to the doctor in years, immediately became part of a research project at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She had radiation and high powered radiation implants. Luckily, the cancer was caught early. "It hadn't spread," she says. "The doctor said I was one of the lucky ones because it stayed right where it was diagnosed, it never spread."

Helen's treatment ended last September. A year later, her life is back to normal. She enjoys going to the SEMO District Fair, to check out the animals she loves and to spend time with her husband who has a stand there. Now Helen's cancer free and has invaluable advice for women. "Women need to start having pap smears and blood tests to make sure they don't have it," she says.

Helen goes to Barnes every six months for check-ups.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly