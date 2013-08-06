A Place to Call Home: William’s story

Hundreds of kids right here in the Heartland are in foster care or are living in children's homes. Many are ready to be adopted.
Fourteen-year-old William is among them.
William is ready to start eighth grade.
He likes school and especially enjoys science, math, and communications arts.
"I also like to draw," said William.
Like any teen boy, William enjoys video games.
He also loves just about anything sports related.
Basketball is his favorite sport, but he enjoys football too.
As for his favorite professional football teams? "It's between the Chiefs and the Rams" said William.
William is looking for a family.
"I would like a little sister, and a brother too."
He is also looking for a mom and dad who want to spend time with him.
"Parents that like to interact, some parents think sitting kids in front of the television is interacting," said William.
He would love to go on a picnic with his new family, or better yet a vacation.
William has been in foster care for 11 years.
He has lived in seven foster homes.
You can tell, it has been hard.
Heartland News reporter Crystal Britt asked William if he believed there was a family out there for him.
"Sometimes," said William. He said he was hopeful.
William is only really picky about one thing...food.
"I hate fruits and vegetables," said William. "The only vegetable I like is corn."
As for the perfect meal in his eyes, "Chicken, macaroni, and I like french toast too."
A good meal, and a little hoops with a family of his own would be the ultimate slam dunk in William's book.
For more information on William and other children featured on KFVS12, call 1-800-554-2222.
